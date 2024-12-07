Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Los Angeles City Worker Threatens To Move Forward With Lawsuit Against Judge Greg Mathis Mathis' attorney replied, 'Should Mr. Acosta pursue this lawsuit, we will not only vigorously defend the case, we will file cross-claims against Mr. Acosta for his illegal conduct and repeated defamation of my client.'







Popular TV judge Greg Mathis may soon face a judge himself after a Los Angeles man has threatened to sue him after accusing Mathis of pulling a gun out on him in 2023.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Ricardo Acosta has hired an attorney stating that Mathis allegedly threatened to shoot him while he was working as a dump truck Acosta was driving blocked the judge’s driveway in Los Angeles. The complaint, if filed, would sue Mathis for assaulting the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employee and inflicting emotional damage during a confrontation that took place on July 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mathis’ attorney, Anahita Sedaghatfar, stated that the lawsuit was an attempt to extort from her client and contained a misrepresentation of what happened that day. She says that the Los Angeles Police Department did not even investigate Acosta’s accusation.

“That the LAPD did not even investigate Mr. Acosta’s claims speaks to their lack of merit,” she said. “Should Mr. Acosta pursue this lawsuit, we will not only vigorously defend the case, we will file cross-claims against Mr. Acosta for his illegal conduct and repeated defamation of my client.”

In Acosta’s complaint, he claimed that Mathis yelled, “Move the f**king truck out of the way,” while he stood behind Acosta’s truck. Acosta said he asked Mathis to move out of the way while he backed up the truck, claiming he was concerned since the dump truck was on an incline and could roll when put into drive.

He stated that Mathis refused and warned him that he “did not give a f**k and to run him over and see what happens to him.” He then said that the judge ran into his home, came out with a gun, and threatened him by saying, “I will bust a cap.”

The city worker says that the incident has caused him emotional and financial damage as he sought medical treatment and retained an attorney. He is requesting compensatory damages for lost wages, earnings, commissions, retirement benefits, and other employee benefits. On top of that, he wants general damages for mental pain, emotional distress, and loss of earning capacity.

