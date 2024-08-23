Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Judge Mathis’ Wife Files For Divorce After 39 Years And 4 Children Together Judge Mathis' wife has hit the gavel on their marriage after 39 years.







Judge Mathis is a single man after nearly 40 years of marriage following his estranged wife’s recent divorce filing.

Linda Yvette Mathis filed for divorce from the famed TV judge (full name Gregory Ellis Mathis Sr.) Aug. 22, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reports. Linda lists their date of separation as July 17 and requests spousal support from the judge considering their four children are all adults now and not eligible for child support.

She also wants her requirement to pay spousal support to be waived. The pair have been married since June 1985 and appeared to call it quits just weeks after celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary.

Judge Mathis met his wife while they both studied at Eastern Michigan University, E! News reports. The two dated for four years before getting engaged and tying the knot. They went on to welcome their daughters Jade, 39, and Camara, 36, as well as sons Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34.

The famed judge has been a recognized figure for the last two decades with him starring in his court TV show Judge Mathis for 24 years until 2023. He soon revived his court TV show following his cancellation and has been presiding over new cases on Mathis Court With Judge Mathis since last fall.

Judge Mathis and his family did give fans an inside look into their at-home life on the E! reality show Mathis Family Matters in 2022. It was the same year Mathis received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and praised his family for his success.

“The star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is certainly my highest professional achievement,” Mathis said on his reality show at the time.

“But I got to say, it was really my family that was the foundation of my success.”

“After coming out of the streets in Detroit, Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, five, six days a week,” he said of wife. “So it’s that support that allowed me to pursue the success that you see.”

Linda agreed at the time, saying, “Our love and support runs deep. That’s how the Mathis family rolls.”