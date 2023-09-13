Byron Allen’s Media Group Brings Back Court Shows Including Judge Mathis, Introducing Judge Eboni K. Williams

Byron Allen and the Allen Media Group have recently announced that three new court shows have premiered this week.

The shows that have premiered all have familiar faces. Two of the new shows are courtroom staples, while the third is a newcomer. Judge Mathis will star in Mathis Court With Judge Mathis; Judge Milian, formerly of The People’s Court, will be the featured judge for Justice for the People with Judge Milan, and The Real Housewives of New York City cast member Eboni K. Williams has debuted Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams.”

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to launch these 3 new court series,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, in a written statement. “Judge Greg Mathis, Judge Marilyn Milian, and Judge Eboni K. Williams are all outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television hosts. We are extremely confident that these 3 brand-new court series—in addition to our current 6 court series—will be very successful for years to come. Our 3 new court judges further bolster the strongest all-star roster of court talent in the world.”

All three shows are produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced they canceled Judge Mathis after 24 seasons, as well as The People’s Court. At the time of the announcement, Judge Mathis let the cat out of the bag that his show was coming back under a Black-owned company.

In February, Variety reported the judge was moving his new show to Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

“Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best,” Mathis said at the time.

The court shows are now on the air as of Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.