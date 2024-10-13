Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault While At A Diddy Party According to Lauren Pisciotta, West admitted the sexual encounter after arguing with his unnamed ex-wife, assumed to be Kim Kardashian.







A former assistant of Kanye “Ye” West has accused the rapper of drugging and sexually assaulting her while at a party co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Lauren Pisciotta worked as a personal assistant to the rapper from 2021 to 2022 before previously filing a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court for wrongful termination and sexual harassment. In new a new filing obtained by the New York Post, Pisciotta claims that Ye drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party years before she began working for the “Carnival” rapper.

Pisciotta accused Ye of seeking out her and her former musician client by inviting them to a party that he and Combs were hosting at a music studio. According to the influencer and OnlyFans model, Ye demanded that everyone keep drinking or face removal from the event. However, as she began drinking from a cup, she allegedly became “highly impaired.”

Due to the suspected drugging, Pisciotta claims not to remember the rest of the evening. She further stated she felt “ashamed and embarrassed” by the incident. Her plus one, who has remained unidentified, deemed themselves “too traumatized and disturbed” to recall what happened.

She remained unaware of any sexual assault occurring to either of them until after her termination as West’s assistant. Before his admission to “hook[ing] up” with her, she initially believed someone else at the event drugged her.

According to Pisciotta, West owned up to the sexual encounter after arguing with his unnamed ex-wife, assumed to be Kim Kardashian. West was apparently upset about a text conversation with the mother of his four children, who allegedly wrote something negative about Pisciotta and had suspicions of West cheating with the former employee.

As Pisciotta tried to clear the rumors, West allegedly said “We did kind of hook up a little one time.” However, she told West that she did not recall the intimate moment occurring the night of the party. He reportedly responded ““Women love to say they don’t remember.”

The revelation comes after Pisciotta initially sued West for firing her without paying out her severance and also sending explicit sexual content. While Ye has not responded to the latest lawsuit, his representative called her first accusations “baseless.” As for Combs, who has his own sex crime charges filed against him, Pisciotta did not accuse him of any wrongdoing.

RELATED CONTENT: 120 More Sexual Assault Lawsuits To Be Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs