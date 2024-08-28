Juicy J Releases Jazz/Hip-Hop Album, ‘Ravenite Social Club’

Recording artist Juicy J from the legendary Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia has released a jazz-infused hip-hop album, Ravenite Social Club.

The title uses the name of a New York City venue that was located at 247 Mulberry Street in Little Italy and was rumored to be a mob hangout featuring the likes of John Gotti. “I just thought it was a cool idea,” Juicy J told Rock The Bells.

According to HipHopDX, the album features Cordae, Grammy winner Robert Glasper and Emi Seacrest. This is Juicy J’s second album this year. On May 21, he dropped Mental Trillness 2, a follow-up to his 2023 mixtape, Mental Trillness.

A song and video, “To You,” was released that featured Glasper and Seacrest, which served as a dedication to Juicy’s former group mate, Gangsta Boo, who died earlier this year after she was found unresponsive at a home in the rapper’s hometown of Memphis.

The group, Three 6 Mafia featured at various times, DJ Paul, Koopsta Knicca, Crunchy Black, Lord Infamous, along with Juicy J and Gangsta Boo. The group started in 1991 and released its debut album, Mystic Stylez, in 1995.

In a recent interview on Springhill’s podcast, Two Ways About It, Juicy expressed to fellow recording artist Wiz Khalifa that he makes 90% off of the music artists’ samples from Three 6 Mafia.

“I get paid off of pretty much every song. Like 90% of the songs that’s out right now.”

HipHopDx reported last year that Juicy claimed he was dropping seven albums in 2024

“I never worked this hard in my life,” he wrote on Twitter. “After this, I’m gonna buy a house on the beach, let my hair grow all the way out & become a full-time hippie.”

