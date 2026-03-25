Nike Preps JuJu Watkins’ First Signature Sneaker To Be Released This Summer

University of Southern California basketball phenom JuJu Watkins will be debuting her Nike signature sneaker this summer.

Nike has announced that the footwear was created by Watkins and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, and she is the first athlete to co-create a hoop shoe within LeBron’s NXXT Gen platform. The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu will have the Silver Lining colorway.

JuJu posted about the sneaker on her Instagram account to her over one million followers.

“Beyond blessed to announce that I am the first to co-create a design for the legendary Nike Lebron’s and shape something for the next generation of hoopers! Be sure to check out our design, NXXT Gen by me – ‘Silver Lining’! 🩶😚”

“Working with LeBron to co-create a first is wild,” JuJu said in a written statement. “It’s built for my game, my story. Shaping something to share with the next generation of hoopers means everything.”

LeBron expressed his admiration for the USC player, calling her a “great ambassador of today’s game,” and stating that “this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court.”

JuJu Watkins made a spectacular debut at USC in 2024, setting a record for most points by a freshman with 920 in her first year, making her the first freshman in Division I history to score more than 900 points in a single season. She broke the record of San Diego State University’s Tina Hutchinson, who scored 898 points when she broke the record during the 1983-84 season. Then, unfortunately, a year ago, on March 24, 2025, she suffered a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) while playing against Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament. That injury ended her sophomore season.

USA Today reported that Watkins hasn’t played this season to fully heal before continuing her collegiate career, which will begin next season if all goes according to plan. She’s been a cheerleader on the court, trying to help the team in any way she can since she is not playing.

“Whether it’s holding lip balm on the bench or just being there with the water. I’ve been trying to help them as much as I can and prepare to get back next year,” Watkins said.

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