Former NBA Player And Billionaire Philanthropist Junior Bridgeman Laid To Rest In Louisville

In Louisville, Kentucky, hundreds gathered to honor the man who boasted immense talents on and off the basketball court.

Junior Bridgeman, who died of a medical emergency March 11, was a beloved member of the community, beginning when he led the University of Louisville basketball team to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division I tournament in 1974 and 1975. His stellar performance made him a first-round pick in the NBA draft, spending most of his 12-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

During his off-seasons, Bridgeman leaned into his entrepreneurial ambitions. After learning about the fast food model, he decided to take his NBA earnings and invest in hundreds of franchises. He owned over 450 restaurants, including over a hundred Wendy’s and casual dining chain Chili’s.

After selling nearly all of his locations for both restaurants in 2016, he established a Coca-Cola bottling company to continue growing his portfolio and then-$32 million net worth with Bridgeman Foods Inc.

Four years later, Bridgeman bought Ebony and Jet magazines for $14 million, before becoming a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, a move that solidified his billionaire status. The franchise also released a statement on Bridgeman’s “tragic passing.”

We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. We send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/XakoTcDeF5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 11, 2025

However, the people he connected with throughout his sports career remembered him for his character and business prowess. One man, Wade Houston, met Bridgeman during the athlete’s freshman year at UofL.

“I first realized how talented he was, the kind of person he was,” remarked Houston, according to Wave3. “Young man of faith, character.”

The two struck up a friendship that continued long after Bridgeman put the basketball down.

“I was proud to be around him, proud just to watch how he carried himself,” he added. “He never cared about getting credit for anything he did. He was so helpful to the city, to the community and so helpful to other people.”

Bridgeman continued pouring back into the community that celebrated his collegiate wins. The philanthropist served on the board of directors for the Churchhill Downs horse racing complex, home of the Kentucky Derby. Bridgeman also remained influential at his alma mater and was appointed to UofL’s Board of Trustees.

Now, his community mourns the loss of a generous legend who had “never-ending support” for the city.

“Today, we lost a kind, generous and groundbreaking legend. He was an All-American at UofL, an NBA All-Star, and a self-made billionaire,’ shared Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a statement. “Yet, I will most remember Junior Bridgeman for his quiet, impactful assistance to others in need, his love for Doris and his entire family, and his never-ending support for our community. Junior made us all better people and Louisville a better city. Rachel and I send our love and prayers to the Bridgeman family. May Junior’s memory be a blessing.”

A man of faith, he remained a long-standing member of Louisville’s Southeast Christian megachurch, where his memorial took place. He is survived by his wife, three children, and multiple grandchildren. He was 71 years old.

