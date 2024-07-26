You May Not Know Who Junior Bridgeman Is, But This Former NBA Player Is Worth $600M

Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, who recently retired from the business world, played for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks from 1975 to 1984. He later joined the Los Angeles Clippers before returning to retire with the Bucks.

Bridgeman wasn’t a superstar, but he was an excellent sixth man. His post-NBA career was a bit more notable. Today, he is worth $600 million.

According to ESPN, his business acumen grew over the years but started when he was still playing for the Bucks. An opportunity arose when team owner Jim Fitzgerald asked several players if they wanted to invest in a cable television operation. Bridgeman invested $150,000 and about five years later when Fitzgerald sold the company, Bridgeman received a check for $700,000. That was the start he needed.

Bridgeman then entered the restaurant business and purchased several Wendy’s franchises that were successful. Post-NBA, Bridgeman became involved in a program with the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) trying to lead young basketball players into financial literacy since so many players have to face financial ruin due to money mismanagement.

Bridgeman has inspired many with his business success. As the CEO of Manna Inc., the holding company for his franchise empire of quick-service restaurants, he’s a longtime member of the BE 100s. According to the Michigan Chronicle, Bridgeman, the CEO of a Coca-Cola bottling company and part-owner of Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited, was once featured on a 2016 Forbes top-paid athletes list.

Venturing out of the food industry, the businessman once tried to purchase Sports Illustrated in 2018. He withdrew his bid in 2019; the magazine was sold to Authentic Brands Group for $110 million.

In 2020, Bridgeman’s company, Bridgeman Sports and Media, emerged as the successful bidder for Ebony Media’s assets after he placed a bid of $14 million for the company.

He has made sure that his kids, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, have generational wealth. Forbes reported that his daughter, Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, who used to be chief marketing officer of Manna Inc., is now the chief executive officer and owner of Ebony and Jet‘s parent company, 1145 Holdings, LLC.

This was just one of Bridgeman’s moves to ensure financial stability and to continue his successful business legacy.

RELATED CONTENT: EBONY Magazine Purchased By Former NBA Player Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman For $14 Million