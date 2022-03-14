Jocqui Smollett Says Brother Jussie Was Placed In Psych Ward At Cook County Jail

In a scene that could have been part of the Empire television series, actor Jussie Smollett blurts out, “I am not suicidal,” after being sentenced to 150 days in jail.

Smollett’s brother, Jocqui, has stated via Instagram that his brother has been placed in a psych ward but denies that he has suicidal ideations.

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he’s at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett said in the video clip.

“I just want to make it clear to folks that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. And he wants to let folks know that, that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that ultimately has been put up against him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jussiesmollett

Daily Mail has reported that the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago has stated that Smollett is not being held in solitary confinement. They put out a statement saying that the use of “solitary confinement was abolished” at the Cook County Jail in 2016. Any claims that he is being held in that manner are not true.

‘Mr. Smollett is being housed in his own cell, which is monitored by security cameras in the cell and by an officer wearing a body-worn camera who is stationed at the entrance of the cell to ensure that Mr. Smollett is under direct observation at all times.”

The statement also clarifies that Smollett is “entitled to have substantial time” out of his cell. He has the ability to use the phone, watch TV as well as interact with staff. No other detainees will be in the common areas when he is there. The protocols the jail has are often used for people who are in protective custody who may “potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their profession, or their noteworthy status.”

Last week, he was sentenced to five months in jail, 30 months of felony probation, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for lying on police reports in a hate crime hoax in January 2019.