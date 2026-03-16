News by Sharelle B. McNair Rep. Justin Pearson Flames Colleague’s Moral Compass, ‘You Need the Bible To Know Slavery Is Wrong?’ When Reneau carried on about how the Bible provides instruction on how to treat slaves “kindly,” Pearson jumped in, calling her comments "unconscionable."







When a Republican Tennessee lawmaker tried to use the Bible to justify slavery, one of the darkest times in American history, Democratic state Rep. Justin Pearson wasn’t having it.

In only the way Pearson could explain, the outspoken leader condemned the narrative of Rep. Michele Reneau, who cited scripture in a debate about slavery, saying “it is important not to dilute history” after being questioned about the Founding Fathers who once enslaved people.

Reneau said, “We need to know and understand what that is so that we don’t repeat those mistakes.” She then went a step further to say “the Bible also says that we will be judged in a time of our culture, and at that time, it was a common practice.”

When Reneau carried on about how the Bible provides instruction on how to treat enslaved people “kindly,” Pearson jumped in, calling her comments “unconscionable.” “It is nearly unconscionable to believe that you just articulated the theological vision of enslavers in this Capitol in the year 2026 as though it was OK,” he said.

He continued to school her on where she went wrong. “The Bible, which was written in many different iterations, but is articulating the time of thousands of years ago, was used as justification for enslavement that happened thousands of years later,” Pearson argued.

“But what is worse and what is deeply disturbing by what you just said is not how you are saying ‘and that was wrong or immoral,’ there is no question slavery was immoral, and you shouldn’t need a Bible to know that.”

The comment section supported Pearson in educating Reneau on where she may have gone wrong, especially when she said, “Our Founding Fathers believed all men were created equal.”

“Our Founding Fathers believed all MEN were created equal, but did not consider Black Americans as men, but less than. So saying they moved us forward to where we are today is a lie and a misrepresentation of history. Start over,” @ivyleague3 said.

@itsgugugumede compared the congresswoman’s thoughts to the United States’ growing wars. “These are the same people who justify the wars today by saying the Lord favors Israel,” she wrote.

Pearson has never been afraid to speak out in defense of Black people and the civil rights of Tennesseans and American citizens. After being criticized on day one of his state congressional election, the lawmaker was attacked for wearing a dashki on the floor. He has faced arrest in protest and more.

He hopes to bring that same energy to the U.S. Congress, eyeing the seat of longtime Rep. Steve Cohen.

Tennessee is known to push religion as a way to support Republican-led initiatives. According to the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, House Bill 47, sponsored by Republican Rep. Michael Hale, seeks to include the display of the Ten Commandments and other items, such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, posted in public schools.

Democratic leaders like Pearson oppose the measure, arguing that it risks violating the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

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