Juvenile Added To Essence Festival Hip-Hop Lineup After Speaking Out

Essence Festival is celebrating 50 years of hip hop this year and Juvenile was confused about why his name wasn’t on the original lineup.

After blasting the initial lineup for Essence Fest, Juvenile was proud to announce his inclusion in this year’s roster of live performances. The Cash Money rapper sent out a tweet on Wednesday, June 7, confirming his set.

“Hip-Hop 50 without Juvie? Not a chance. June 30th, NOLA we live!” Juvenile tweeted.

The announcement comes one week after Juvie spoke out about the initial Essence Festival of Culture lineup which included a number of A-list performers but only one New Orleans native.

“How is essence doing 50 years of hip hop in New Orleans without me???” Juvenile wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “F that Donna Fest July 2nd me w my live band +Mannie Fresh +Rebirth & more.”

Mia X was the only New Orleans native included on the initial bill. Headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion, with a celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary from pioneers like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Jermaine Dupri, KRS-One and more. There’s a West Coast set featuring Ice Cube, E-40, Ice T, and more.

There is also a “South Got Something to Say” set where prominent Atlanta natives will perform including Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, and Gucci Mane, among many more. When a fan brought this up to Juvie last week, he shamed the festival for acknowledging the south but not natives from the city where the festival is hosted each year.

“They have a segment called ‘the south has something to say’ with all Atl rappers,” the fan wrote.

“They did not understand the assignment,” Juve replied.

Essence took to Instagram to address the matter and announce Juvenile’s inclusion in the coveted show, Okay Player reports.

“As we prepared to celebrate the cultural commemoration of 50 years of Hip-Hop at this year’s festival, we planned with intention around the integration of New Orleans & Louisiana artists and the musical heritage across several experiences,” they wrote.

“Whether it be the celebration of Hip-Hop femcees like New Orleans native, Mia X, who has previously been announced, or special surprise performances from local Hip-Hop artists that should not be missed, along with our all Crescent City musical line-up during our Family Day celebration, the city of New Orleans and state of Louisiana will be well represented including Hip-Hop artist, Juvenile.”

It looks like Essence Festival of Culture has a jam-packed lineup for 2023 that will have the culture talking.