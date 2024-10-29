Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kai Cenat, Druski, Flau’Jae Johnson: Black Influencers Top Forbes’ 2024 Creators List Many of these influencers will take part in Forbes' inaugural Creator Upfronts event in late October.







Black influencers are building up their own following within the ever-evolving social media sphere. Many of whom, including Kai Cenat, Druski, and Flau’Jae Johnson, have secured their spot in Forbes Top Creators List of 2024.

Forbes released its extensive ranking of the most engaging content creators on Oct. 28. The influencers are heavyweights in the booming creator economy, garnering millions in checks and views. Across multiple platforms, suchs as TikTok, YouTube, and video-streaming app Twitch, these creators have built a steady following that has led to their massive influence.

The top Black influencers listed are contributing to the nearly $720 million earned thus far from this cohort, while also taking part in the over 2.5 billion following shared amongst them all. Through their expanding business portfolio, engagement rates, and earnings, Black influencers are a smaller, but mighty force within the overall industry.

“This year’s list shows that the creator economy is growing fast––and growing up,” said Steven Bertoni, an Assistant Managing Editor for Forbes. “Creators are harnessing their social influence to evolve from entertainers to entrepreneurs and building their own brands. Others continue to jump from phone screens to mainstream media. And in an industry once built on selfies, many are building streaming studios. The ecosystem will only get bigger and more powerful.”

The highest ranked Black influencer is Khaby Lane, returning to the list to close the top 10. With $20 million in earnings and 255 million followers, the “Charlie Chapman of digital media” has entertained billions with his short-form comedic chops. Right behind him at #11 is Druski, whose has taken skits to new heights with his “Coulda Woulda Shoulda” tour and accompanying Coulda Fest, which sold out Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. His $12 million in earnings also comes from his multiple deals with big companies like Nike, Google, and PrizePicks.

Other influencers are dominating the review and tech space, with Marques Brownlee combining both. With $10 million in earning, and over 32 million followers, the “gadget guru” thinks that consistency paved his way to stardom more than viral videos.

“It was steady growth. I think it’s a good thing that no one video propelled the whole thing,” he explained to the publication that ranked him at #17. ” I think going viral is overrated. It’s the best thing that never happened to me.”

At #24 comes Kai Cenat, known for his antics on Twitch while hosting mega-celebrities like Kevin Hart and Nicki Minaj. Now, the 22-year-old stars in commercials for McDonald’s as he scales up his $8.5 million in earnings and nearly 50 million followers.

However, Black women creators are also claiming their spots as well, as Flau’jae Johnson ranks in at #37. While Johnson shoots hoops at LSU, she still can make a bag through multiple NIL deals and a growing social media presence. With partnerships with Bose and Powerade, the collegiate star has earned $7 million. Not to mention, she raps, and has a record-deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Other Black women creators include Nara Smith and Monet McMichael, both known for their lifestyle and short-form vlogs. DreaKnowsBest also makes the list at #49. The Nigerian-American teaches others how to find social media success as she did with her comedy skits. Another creator, Jordan The Stallion, has earned his place in the ranking through his viral fast-food recipe reveals.

Many of these influencers will take part in Forbes’ inaugural Creator Upfronts event in late October. The Los Angeles occasion will introduce these creators to wide-ranging brands, while also offering panel discussions on their rise to social media mega-fame.

