Yale Men’s Polo Team Beats Morehouse College

In 2019, Morehouse College became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to field a polo team. After discussing the possible matchup for two years, the team recently played against Yale University’s polo team.

According to Yale Daily News, the two teams met on Oct. 11 when the Ivy League school emerged victorious against the fledging HBCU team, 16-15. Organizers hope this is the first of many between the two schools. It was Yale’s first game of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morehouse College Polo Club (@morehousepoloteam)

The matchup occurred after college clubs, the Afro-American Cultural Center at Yale, other sponsoring organizations, Calaway Swanson (a Yale Polo team senior), and Morehouse Polo President Tyrsten Williams organized the first contest between the teams.

“One of Morehouse polo’s goals is to inspire other HBCUs and people of color to not only play polo … but to be in places that they might want to be in, but may not have the chance to be in,” Williams expressed to Yale Daily News. “So with Yale and Morehouse, I think that was a good opportunity to inspire other people of color to do the same.”

Swanson stated that after two years of talk, the game was organized last month after his mother, Tonit Calaway, suggested that he reach out to Morehouse to arrange the historic match. As the only Black member of Yale’s Polo team, Swanson wanted to help the Morehouse team out. The game occurred at Yale because Swanson wanted the Morehouse players to have “the full experience” at Yale. Tonit and her company, Topcat LLC, sponsored all travel and food expenses for the weekend.

“I think it was a very monumental collaboration for both teams and a very monumental weekend. A lot of good experiences and good connections were made. So, forever grateful for that trip,” Williams told the media outlet.

Yale also held a reception at the Afro-American Cultural Center at Yale, co-hosted by the Black Men’s Union.

RELATED CONTENT: 100 Hungry Raccoons Pull Up To White Woman’s Crib, She’s Been Feeding Them For Years