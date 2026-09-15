(Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images) Celebrity News by Selena Hill Kai Cenat Debuts Fashion Brand VIVET At New York Fashion Week Kai Cenat is turning streaming influence into a fashion business.







Live streamer Kai Cenat is on to his next act.

The 24-year-old Bronx native debuted at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, showcasing Collection 1 of his brand VIVET at Cipriani in Lower Manhattan. The collection included boxy hoodies, leather biker trousers, fur pieces, joggers, tailoring, and accessories. Models included streamers such as Duke Dennis and BruceDropEmOff, alongside model and dancer Alton Mason. Legendary hip-hop artist Lauryn Hill and celebrity stylist Law Roach also made appearances at the show.

Business of Fashion described VIVET as owing aesthetic debts to designers Demna and Ye while noting that its community-driven spirit makes Cenat resemble “Gen Z’s answer to Virgil Abloh.”

The show marked a major expansion for Cenat, whose career has been built on Twitch. He spent roughly nine months away from regular streaming to focus on developing VIVET. During that period, he traveled to Italy and studied manufacturing, pattern-making, and leather construction alongside industry specialists, according to Dazed.

For Cenat, the runway was also a distribution play. Select VIVET pieces were offered through a “see now, buy now” model, allowing consumers to shop shortly after the looks appeared on the runway.

He can introduce a product to an audience that already follows his story, personality, and creative evolution. But VIVET’s debut also underscores the tension between traditional fashion and creator-led entrepreneurship. Critics questioned Cenat’s credentials and the speed of his rise, while supporters pointed to his ability to create his own platform and audience.

Fashion critic Ayọ̀ Òjó, known as Fashion Roadman, defended that path, writing, “A lot of people who went to fashion school feel entitled to opportunities just because of a degree. Kai created his own platform, lane, and audience separate to the industry and is utilizing it.”

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