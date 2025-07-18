News by Kandiss Edwards Kai Cenat Claims He Was Called The N-Word By Adin Ross’ Manager Popular Streamer says Adin Ross's manager went on a racist tirade after he declined to collaborate with the Kick streamer.







Notable streamer Kai Cenat reveals he was called the N-word when he did not commit to a collaboration opportunity.

Cenat discussed the interaction with his Twitch audience July 17. The streamer claims that while on a call with Adin Ross’s manager, he was verbally harassed. Ross’s manager, Taav Cooperman, offered Cenat a private jet to attend a commercial shoot. However, Cenat, a multimillionaire online personality, was unsure he could commit to the job.

“Taav called me late at night, 4 AM, drunk or off something; out of his mind. He calls me at 4 AM. He wants me to be there the evening of the next day. I tell him, I say, ‘Yo, Taav, I don’t think I’m going to be able to do it. But I’ll let you know, bro,’” Cenat said.

Cooperman did not react well to the refusal. According to Cenat, Cooperman went on an extended rant detailing Ross’s gambling addiction and the necessity of the collaboration. Additionally, he congratulated Cenat on his multiple brand deals. In this tirade, Cooperman used the N-word multiple times.

“Then, going to tell me, ‘I’m with Adin right now. He’s losing millions in his gambling s**t. If he keeps this up, Imma go with the FaZe Guys.'”

“He then forwards and says, ‘Yo, Kai, I just want to say, man, congrats on all the brand deals you doing. I know that, from Nike to McDonald’s.’ Taav is a White man, by the way. He proceeds to say, ‘From Nike to McDonald’s, but bro, keep it real, bro, n***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?! N***a, a Chicken Big Mac, n***a?!’ He on my phone, calling me the N-word at 4 AM in the f**king morning! You supposed to be a n***a’s manager. What’s up with you?” Cenat continued.

Cooperman’s lack of professionalism and use of racial slurs did not sit well with Cenat. As a result, he began to distance himself from the Kick streamer, Ross. He says he considered outing Cooperman, a white man. However, he did not want to ruin Ross’s birthday. Still, Cenat believes continued collaboration between the two men is counterproductive as Ross’s fan base espouses racism regularly.

Recently, Ross was called out by hosts of The Breakfast Club. During an interview with streamer N3on, Ross joined the live stream chat of the interview and claimed the hosts were attempting to belittle him as they held N3on accountable for racist comments against Kai Cenat.

“N3on, I promise you, tryna belittle you and disrespect you. You s**tin’ on all of them. They weird as f**k. F**k them.”

Ross’s interjection led to co-host Jess Hilarious directly calling out Ross.

“This is not Adin Ross’ interview, so f**k him too,” Jess Hilarious said.

Streaming has become a multimillion-dollar industry. Kai Cenat recently turned down an eight-figure deal to join the Kick streaming universe with Adin Ross. Unfortunately, rage bait and shock value come along with the territory. Many streamers who claim not to be racists or misogynists have been called out for fostering a community where those sentiments are allowed. It appears that while these attitudes persist online, they are also prevailing behind the scenes.

