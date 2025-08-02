Politics by Daniel Johnson Kamala Harris Says U.S. Democracy Is ‘Broken’ As GOP Bows To Trump: They’re ‘Sitting On Their Hands’ Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris sat down with late night talk show host Stephen Colbert.







Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told late night talk show host Stephen Colbert on July 30 during her TV appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that she believes that the political system in the United States as it currently exists is broken, and America’s version of Democracy is fragile.

According to The Washington Post, Harris, who has previously said that she will not be running for governor in California, pointed the blame at Congress, particularly at the Republicans who are falling in line with the wishes of Donald Trump instead of protecting the American people from his particular brand of tyranny.

The full exchange between Kamala Harris and Stephen Colbert on running for office:



"And recently I made the decision that I just for now, I don't want to go back in the system."



Reminder that Kamala Harris, until January 20th, WAS the system. pic.twitter.com/tzvXBltOz5 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 1, 2025

Congress, Harris said, is “sitting on their hands” and refusing to “stand in the way” of some of Trump’s more disastrous items on his agenda, before noting that the systems of government that people depend on to safeguard them were cracking under the weight of Trumpian autocracy, which they were never designed to support.

“I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be,” Harris noted.

She continued, saying that those who “consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy,” have capitulated to Trump. “Look, we designed our democracy with three independent, coequal branches of government. I mean, when you see that the president of the United States is trying to get rid of the Department of Education, and Congress has the role and responsibility to stand in the way of that, and they’re just sitting on their hands, and then they go to recess.”

Harris, who is releasing a memoir on Sept. 23 titled “107 Days,” which details her experience running a truncated campaign for president in 2024 also gave a few details about her latest book.

According to The New York Times, the book will detail a subject she declined to discuss on the show, namely, the difficulty in separating herself from Joe Biden during her campaign for president.

She did, however, note that she wished for the book to strike a hopeful tone and inspire readers to believe that they could see themselves getting involved in the political process.

“I hope, by writing this book, one of the things that I do is help people see from the inside what it is in a way that they can see something about themselves that tells them, ‘Hey, I could do that,’” Harris told Colbert.

Harris also struck a hopeful tone when she was asked about the future of the Democratic Party, noting that she doesn’t see the future of the party reflected by one figure, but if the party is to rebound, it will be a collective effort.

“I think it is a mistake for us who want to figure out how to get out and through this to put it on the shoulders on any one person: It’s really on all of our shoulders,” she said at the conclusion of the interview.

