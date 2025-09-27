HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Kamala Harris Visits Howard University To Promote New Memoir ‘107 Days’ Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced stop at her alma mater, Howard University, as part of her 18-city book tour for '107 Days.'







Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced stop at her alma mater, Howard University, as part of her 18-city book tour for “107 Days.”

Harris met with students and signed copies of her memoir at the campus bookstore. The visit came the day after her stop in Philadelphia. The Instagram post shared by Howard’s Auxiliary Enterprises Office showed Harris behind the signing table, smiling and posing with students.

“Just a typical Friday at the Bookstore. Thank you to [Kamala Harris] for stopping by,” the post read.

Multiple videos of student excitement have gone viral. On TikTok, a user posted what could be viewed as a stampede of students sprinting across campus to catch a view of Harris.

@nevionneee captioned the post: “Oh you know, just Howard student things.”

Another user, @user2869456782, posted a video of Harris encouraging the young minds to stay vigilant and actively engaged in furthering democracy.

“This is a moment in time in our country and the world where I hope everything you’re seeing tells you we need you. We need you to lead. We need you to be strong. You are leaders right now, you were born leaders…As a very proud Bison I am counting on you,” Harris said.

Harris’s memoir “107 Days” delves into her rise as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 primary race. Harris’s visit was not widely promoted in advance, adding a spontaneous feel to her connection with the university community. For many students at Howard, Harris’s return holds symbolic power. As an alumnus, she represents the intersection of political ambition, public service and the role of HBCUs in shaping national leadership.

“107 Days” is available for purchase now. Click here more for information on the fomer VP’s book tour.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Endorses NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani While Highlighting Other Democratic ‘Stars’