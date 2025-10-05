Politics by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Vice President Kamala Harris Presented Highest Honor By NAACP 'I am deeply honored to receive the Spingarn Medal — an award whose legacy reflects the brilliance, sacrifice, and determination of generations who paved the way for progress,' said Harris.







Former Vice President Kamala Harris was bestowed with the NAACP’s highest honor when they presented her with the 2025 Spingarn medal.

The award was given to Harris Sept. 30 at a special dinner that took place in Los Angeles, Calif. It was given to her by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and Chairman of the Board of Directors Leon W. Russell.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Spingarn Medal — an award whose legacy reflects the brilliance, sacrifice, and determination of generations who paved the way for progress,” said Harris. “To be counted among its recipients is profoundly inspiring. That it comes from the NAACP, one of our nation’s oldest and greatest champions of freedom and equality, makes this honor all the more meaningful.”

Vice President Harris joins other distinguished winners of the Spingarn medal, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou, and W.E.B. Du Bois. The medal is given to an individual for their contributions to justice, equity, and public service.

“It is a true privilege to recognize Vice President Kamala Harris as this year’s Spingarn Medal recipient,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “Her trailblazing leadership and unwavering commitment to justice embody the very essence of this honor. As the first woman and the first Black American to serve as Vice President, her legacy of breaking barriers and championing equity will inspire generations to come.”

The 49th Vice President of the United States has recently released her latest book, “107 Days,” on Sept. 23. This is Harris’ first book since she released “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey.” She also penned a children’s book the same year, “Superheroes Are Everywhere.” She wrote her very first book 10 years before that, “Smart on Crime.”

She was recently at her alma mater, Howard University, last month for an unannounced stop at her alma mater, Howard University, as part of her 18-city book tour.

