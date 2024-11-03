Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Makes Debut On ‘Saturday Night Live’ In Cold Open Skit With Maya Rudolph Harris has now joined the list of Presidential hopefuls who appeared on the show.







Kamala Harris has ended the “dramala” with her “Saturday Night Live” debut. The Vice President appeared in the Nov. 2 episode’s cold open skit with Maya Rudolph.

Harris confirmed rumors that she would appear on the show in the last episode ahead of Election Day. In the skit, Rudolph, who regularly plays the politician, wished for someone who has “been in her shoes” to talk to. The Democratic nominee then appeared on the screen, garnering much applause from the audience.

“I’m just here to remind you, you got this,” Harris began. “Because you can do something your opponent cannot do: You can open doors.”

According to NBC News, Harris was referencing Trump, as the GOP nominee stumbled while opening a garbage truck door during a campaign stop. Following the initial jab at her opponent, the real and fictional Harris began to make rhymes with her first name. Harris often refers to herself as “Momala,” prompting others to add an “-ala” to the end of other words.

“Take my palm-ala,” said Rudolph. “The American people want to stop the chaos.”

Harris responded, “And end the dram-ala.”

The presidential hopeful also asked if she really laughed as depicted in Rudolph’s impression of her.

“I don’t really laugh like that, do I?,” the politician inquired.

However, Rudolph stated otherwise, answering “a little bit.”

The two continued on, ending wordplay together by saying “Keep calm-ala, and carry on-ala.”

To end the scene, Harris then poked fun at her mission to win Pennsylvania. Upon Rudolph saying she intends to vote for “us,” Harris asked if there was “any chance” she was registered in the battleground state. While Rudolph was not, the politician shared that it was “worth a shot” before introducing the show with the comedian.

Harris has now added to a growing tradition of presidential hopefuls joining the comedy variety show while on the campaign trail. She took a quick break from her stops in other battleground states such as Georgia to head to New York and join SNL for the evening.

