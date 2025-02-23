Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Inspires At NAACP Image Awards: ‘No Illusions What We Are Up Against’ As Keke Palmer And Others Win Big Harris received the Chairman's Award.







Kamala Harris joined in on Black excellence celebrated at the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22. The former Vice President spoke to the audience in an inspiring speech as Keke Palmer and others took home major awards.

Upon receiving the Chairman’s Award, Harris encouraged viewers to not take on the current state of the world with despair. In her first televised appearance since the election, she urged the audience to look back at the history of the NAACP while championing hope and determination.

“This organization came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness and hatred,” she said. “Those who forged the NAACP, those who carried its legacy forward had no illusions about the forces they were up against. No illusions about how stony the road would be,” Harris said at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“But some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history,” she said. “Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, ‘What do we do now?’ But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before, and we will do it again.”

She added, “We organize, mobilize, educate and advocate. Our power has never come from having an easy path. Our strength flows from our faith — faith in God, faith in each other, and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction. Not because it is easy but because it is necessary. Not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it.”

She continued, “While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

The Chairman’s Award seeks to honor those who “excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change.” Harris continued speaking about the Black community’s ability to organize and advocate for change, tying in the power of faith as well.

While Harris was a highlight of the evening, the NAACP also congratulated fellow Black public figures for their work across multiple media industries. Keke Palmer took home the Entertainer of the Year award, nodding to her fellow nominees and their monumental year.

“I didn’t think I was going to win because [starts singing],” said Palmer before she referenced the famous riff sung by Cynthia Erivo’s character in “Wicked.” “…Its such an amazing category to be in with all these people.”

She added, “It is so important that we come here together and celebrate one another with one another. I’ve been in this industry for 20 years, nobody has uplifted me more than you all, the people in this room… While we continue to ask to more money, ’cause we need that… It is important that we remember that what we would and what we deem as important is enough.”

As for other winners, the legendary Wayans family became the newest members of the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight,” the Tyler Perry-directed war drama film about an all Black-women’s battalion, also took home the outstanding motion picture prize.

As for Outstanding Actress and Actor, Kerry Washington and Denzel Washington received the awards for their roles in “The Six Triple Eight” and “Gladiator II,” respectively. Dave Chappelle also took home the President’s Award for his achievement and influence in entertainment.

For the full list of winners, head to the NAACP Image Award’s website.

