Kamala Harris Makes Met Gala Debut To Support ‘Black Dandyism’ Theme

Former Vice President Kamala Harris made her Met Gala debut in a striking black-and-white gown supporting this year’s theme, honoring the style and legacy of the Black dandy.

Harris made a rare appearance on May 5, attending the 2025 Met Gala with her husband, Doug Emhoff, Vogue reports. She wore a custom Off-White designed by Sierra Leone-born and London-based creative director IB Kamara, who crafted the dress from rich black and white cady silk for a deep, luxurious texture.

Harris’s look boasted elegant nods to the evening’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” dress code with a dramatic scarf, a single statement sleeve, and a pleated skirt. Her husband complimented her look with a classic tuxedo by Brunello Cucinelli.

Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/aHtwmu9Xss — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 6, 2025

“Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture but also our policies and politics,” Harris said. “Artistic expression—whether it’s dance, music, visual arts, or fashion—has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words. Art has the power to shape the conversation about where we are today and where we need to go.”

Her appearance at the coveted annual event underscored Harris’s commitment to honoring this year’s theme, spotlighting Black culture and history through fashion. Since leaving office, she has kept a low profile, catching a Broadway performance of Gypsy, accepting an NAACP Image Award, and browsing the Brentwood Farmers Market.

Her Met Gala appearance comes one week after Harris gave an impassioned, politically charged speech at a San Francisco gala fundraiser, where she criticized the Trump administration for what she called the “abandonment of America’s highest ideals.”

When designing her Met Gala look, Kamara wanted to keep things simple but elegant.

“For this monumental night at the Met celebrating Black culture and iconicity, we felt simplicity is best,” he said. “Utilizing a mix of silk fabrications and precise tailoring, we added subtle flares, allowing her own dandyism to shine through, like the dramatic sleeve and elongated scarf.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Inspires At NAACP Image Awards: ‘No Illusions What We Are Up Against’ As Keke Palmer And Others Win Big