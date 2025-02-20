Kamala Harris Joins Former Boss Joe Biden At Creative Artists Agency

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is capitalizing on her political downtime, signing a deal with top Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Hill reports.

The signing marks her first post-White House move since handing over the reins to JD Vance.

In a statement, the talent agency, which worked with Harris when she was a California senator, said it will work with the former prosecutor “in all areas, focusing on speaking engagements and publishing.”

Harris joins the Los Angeles-based agency’s robust portfolio of politically cool kids, including former President Joe Biden, who announced his deal earlier this month, and Barack and Michelle Obama. CAA’s roster also includes former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Harris supporters such as Beyoncé and Trevor Noah, according to Newsweek.

Harris has mostly avoided the spotlight since her presidential run ended in November 2024. However, while attending the Broadway production of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Harris took some time to make a speech to the cast and crew.

“Where there’s a vacancy, let’s fill it. Let us know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights,” Harris said. “We’re seeing a U-turn right now. For those rights to be maintained, which means we have to be vigilant. It’s just the nature of it.”

Harris has been pressed about her post-White House moves, even during her visit to the devastating LA wildfires. A survey conducted by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill, showed her as a promising frontrunner if she decides to run in 2026.

When a spectator asked her about running for governor of California, Harris stayed on the now.

“I have been home for two weeks and three days,” she said. “My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders, and figure out what I can do to support them.”

