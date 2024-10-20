Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kamala Harris Spends 60th Birthday At Georgia Churches For Her ‘Souls To The Polls’ Initiative Harris will continue connecting with the religious sector of Black voters later that day.







Kamala Harris spent her 60th birthday at a Georgia church as she launches her “Souls To the Polls” initiative to rally religious voters.

Harris celebrated another year of life at New Birth Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, on Oct. 20. The Democratic nominee attended a service at the church, speaking to its attending as the election becomes weeks away. According to Reuters, Harris went to a Black church growing up, even singing in the choir.

In her birthday speech, she touched on current divisive political climate within the U.S., which she suggests Trump sparked. However, she uttered how she hopes this election will pave a new, united way forward.

“At this point across our nation, what we do see are some trying to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos,” stated the politician. “At this moment, our country is at a crossroads and where we go is up to us.”

Harris will continue connecting with the religious sector of Black voters later that day. She expects to speak at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, an Atlanta Suburb. Stevie Wonder will also take part in the service with a performance.

Moreover, Harris will sit down with civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton for an interview airing on MSNBC. Her running mate, Tim Walz, also went to a church service in Michigan, with his wife, Gwen, set to attend one in Las Vegas.

Their scheduled events are all part of their “Souls To The Polls” initiative. They also intend to rally voters through gospel performances, and connecting with faith leaders alongside elected officials.

On the other hand, Trump also ventured to another key swing state for his campaign. He traveled to Pennsylvania with plans to stop at a local Mcdonald’s to mock Harris’ claims that she once worked at the fast food chain. According to his adviser, Jason Miller, Trump will work at the restaurant. He is later expected to host a town hall in Lancaster.

While polling continues to show the race in a dead heat, Georgia residents have already broken records for early voting. As Harris continues to make her rounds throughout the Peach state, more than 1 million Georgians have cast their ballot thus far.

