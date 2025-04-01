‘Othello’s’ Director Says The Play May Soon Hit The Big Screen

Othello, featuring Denzel Washington, has just debuted on Broadway, and according to the show’s director, Kenny Leon, there is a possibility that the play may soon make its way to movie screens.

Leon informed The Hollywood Reporter that he and Washington are “absolutely” discussing possibly adapting the play into a film. Leon collaborated with Washington on two other plays, A Raisin in the Sun and Fences, which premiered as a film in 2016.

The highly anticipated show starring Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal opened on March 23 and made box office history. In its second week, it broke the record for the highest weekly gross by a Broadway play, earning $2.8 million. In the Shakespearean play, Othello, portrayed by Washington, falls victim to Iago (Jake Gyllenhaal), who manipulates him into believing that his wife is having an affair. Leon states that the play’s subject matter remains relevant today.

“This play is about pure love, but what happens to pure love when there’s rumors and lies and jealousy? Leon tells The Hollywood Reporter.



“And all that’s timely for every generation,“ Leon stated.

Washington’s role as Othello is a full-circle moment for the Training Day star. At 22 years old, he played the character while a student at Fordham University.

“This is a 48-year journey for me. Forty-eight years ago, I played Othello at 22, right down the block at Fordham at Lincoln Center. I go past it every day on my way to rehearsal. It’s fascinating to have been too young for the part, and some may say now, too old. Forty-eight years experience, 48 years of pain, pleasure, and life has informed my approach to playing the role,” Washington said in an interview with CBS News. Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Brian Moreland co-produced Othello. It remains unclear whether the production team will work on a potential film adaptation of the project. Othello is currently playing at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre through June 8.

RELATED CONTENT: Denzel Washington Drops Gems To 8 Lucky HBCU Students

