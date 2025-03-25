Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kandi Burruss Says ‘No Scrubs’ Is ‘My Gift That Keeps On Giving Back to Me’ Kandi Burruss has penned numerous songs, but she has special love for TLC's 1999 mega-hit.







Kandi Burruss has written numerous songs throughout her career, but she has a special love for “No Scrubs.”

The revelation came when the singer/songwriter shared with Entertainment Tonight her Mount Rushmore of songs she’s penned.

Her first choice was “Just Kickin’ It.” Released in 1993 as Xscape’s debut single, the song became the group’s biggest hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Hot R&B Singles chart for four weeks.

But her second selection was TLC’s massive hit. “‘No Scrubs’ will forever be my gift that keeps on giving back to me. People keep sampling it,” Burruss said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star co-wrote the 1999 smash hit alongside producer Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs and fellow Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Cottle. The song became TLC’s third No. 1 single and eighth top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it held the top spot for four consecutive weeks. It ranked No. 2 on Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 singles chart for 1999, just behind Cher’s “Believe” (1998), and won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal and Best R&B Song at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.

What about Burruss’ other selections?

“‘Bills, Bills, Bills,’ because that one you can just break out in song at any given moment when people start talking about a bill,” Burruss continued, naming Destiny’s Child’s 1999 hit single. Finally, Burruss named her 2000 solo debut, “Don’t Think I’m Not,” which she described as “always a winner.”

Burruss does have some artists she would love to work with.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Rihanna, even though I know she hasn’t put out anything in a minute,” she said. “Like, where’s the album? I would love to work with her and have her finally drop something new,” she said. “And then I want to go back in with Beyoncé too. We’ve already worked together, obviously. But I would love to work with her in this current era.”

For now, Burruss is staying busy behind the scenes as a producer for Denzel Washington’s record-breaking Broadway run in Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a dream role that would have had her “hitting flips” when she was a performing arts school student.

“I was in the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta for musical theater and theater. And to see that I’ve made it to the point where I’ve produced four Broadway shows, and now the show that I’m producing, Othello, is breaking Broadway records and making history, like, it’s crazy,” Burruss shared.

