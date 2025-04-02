News by Kandiss Edwards Kandi Burruss Countersues Landlord On Behalf Of Blaze Steak and Seafood Restaurant 'Othello' may be going great, but there's a legal skirmish at Blaze Steak and Seafood.







Kandi Burruss-Tucker is countersuing the landlord of her Southwest Atlanta restaurant, Blaze Steak and Seafood, in an ongoing legal battle over alleged back rent and property damage.

Burruss-Tucker’s restaurant group had recently entered a settlement agreement with Montego Pacific Inc., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Montego Pacific claims the Blaze Steak and Seafood location has sustained significant property damage. However, the “No Scrubs” writer and businesswoman claims Montego Pacific failed to uphold its obligations related to property maintenance.

As a result, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has decided against settling the lawsuit and instead seeks compensation.

Montego Pacific Inc. initially filed its lawsuit March 3. The complaint states that $154,000 is owed, which includes $56,500 for repairs, back rent, and a 10% overhead fee.

While Burrus-Tucker is facing legal challenges, she winning in other aspects of her career. She is part of the producing team for an upcoming Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Othello starring Hollywood megastars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. It is already breaking box-office records, earning $2.8 million during its eight-show preview.

She had similar success in 2023 when the revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson grossed over $5 million in its first month, making her the first Black woman to produce multiple Broadway productions with such financial success.

Burruss was among the honorees at the 2023 BET Her Awards, which celebrated Black women making significant contributions to their communities, for her multifaceted career and philanthropic efforts.

Despite her legal challenges with Blaze Steak and Seafood, Burruss-Tucker continues to expand her business empire, which includes restaurants, television production projects, and a veteran music career.

