Kansas City Restaurant at the Heart of Jackson Mahomes Controversy Shuts Down

The restaurant where the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly ‘showed out’ is closing its doors.

The Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, posted an ad on social media saying the property was up “for lease” days after announcing the restaurant was “closed until further notice,” Fox News reports. An incident occurred at the dine-in restaurant in May 2023 where Jackson Mahomes was accused of shoving a server and forcibly kissing the female owner. He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner, claims Mahomes grabbed her by the throat and tried to kiss her twice.

One restaurant employee, Stephanie Lopez, is giving hope to customers saying the restaurant will reopen once another tenant takes over. “It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through,” Lopez said. “We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened.” In July, business at the establishment was down 75%, and Vaughn said after going to the police, she was subjected to death threats and harassment.

She also suspects vandalization after something allegedly cut the air conditioning connections, damaged the natural gas lines, and pulled the fire alarm, causing water damage. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward?” Vaughn asked. “It’s because this is how they get treated.”

The accusations against Mahomes, who is also a social media influencer, were recorded on the lounges’ security cameras, according to KMBC. After authorities requested a $100,000 bond, Mahomes bonded out the same day as his arrest and pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance. Under Kansas law, if convicted of sexual battery charges, he would automatically be on the sex offender registry for 25 years.

Mahomes is due back in court on Aug. 31.