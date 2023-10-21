Kanye West Abandons Presidential Dreams, Will Not Run For 2024 Election, Lawyer

It’s official: Kanye West will not run for president in 2024. According to Rolling Stone, Ye won’t be Joe Biden’s challenger in next November’s election, said his attorney Bruce Marks.

Marks made it clear. “He’s not a candidate for office in 2024,” he told Rolling Stone.



As confirmed by a filing with the Federal Election Committee, the Kanye 2020 political committee hasn’t set aside any funding for primaries across the U.S. The expenditure reports said that Kanye’s committee didn’t raise any money during the most recent reporting period and had less than $25,000 on hand to set aside for an election campaign.

Although Kanye created quite a stir with his first presidential bid, he wasn’t considered a serious contender. He was listed on just 12 states’ ballots as a third-party candidate. Due to a recent series of events that have cast him in a negative light in the media, the retraction from the 2024 election is expected. In recent months, he’s been under fire for praising Hitler, making antisemitic remarks, posting a swastika on Twitter/X, and getting temporarily removed from the social media site, as well as displaying erratic behavior since his split with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. As previously reported, his controversial comments caused Adidas to sever ties with the rapper. The company stated at the time, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

A former member of Ye’s campaign committee told Rolling Stone that the prospective 2024 campaign was all “dysfunction and malfunction from the beginning.” The member cited several government filings that alleged sudden staff departures and unauthorized spending.

A source close to Kanye continued to admit that although the chances for the 46-year-old rapper running weren’t exactly zero, “there’s no plan to do [run for president]… there’s no campaign structure or anything along those lines in place [the chances are] beyond remote.”

No word if he will again endorse former President Donald Trump.

