Kanye West Sued For Discrimination Against Black Employees

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, faces a new lawsuit by a former security guard. Benjamin Pravo seeks damages for wrongful termination and alleged discrimination against Black employees.

Pravo filed the lawsuit on April 26, as reported by People. He worked at security for both West’s now-defunct Donda Academy and a clothing warehouse for the Yeezy brand. While under West’s employment, Pravo claims that he witnessed and suffered from racial discrimination.

In the legal document, Pravo alleges that West would only “berate” the Black employees, while speaking to their white counterparts with a professional temperament. Pravo emphasized West’s” abrupt, abrasive, and demeaning” treatment of Black workers.

Moreover, Pravo believes his unjust firing stemmed from him refusing to cut his locs. He shared of the increased pressure to shave his head by West and his team. The issue led to an ultimatum to do so or risk termination.

The complaint stated, “As a result of Plaintiff’s non-compliance with Kanye’s demands that his head be shaved, Hicks and Kanye began to exert pressure on Plaintiff to do the same.”

The complaint continued, “However, Plaintiff refused. Thereafter, Hicks approached Plaintiff and stated, ‘Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’ Plaintiff refused to shave his head, and as a result thereof, his employment was terminated.”

However, this lawsuit follows another previously filed by another ex-employee, which claimed that West would yell at Black employees. The legal action, prompted by Trevor Phillips, detailed that Donda Academy students could hear West using anti-Semitic and homophobic language.

Pravo’s lawsuit also detailed other damaging accusations toward the “New Slaves” rapper. He exposed a rule to rid of books that pertained to any prominent Black activists, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Pravo seeks damages for the hostile work environment, discrimination and retaliation faced. He also wants an injunction against West to operate any school meant for children under 18.

RELATED CONTENT: Ye Under Investigation For Alleged Battery Against Man Who Grabbed His Wife