News by Sharelle B. McNair Georgia State Rep. Karen L. Bennett To Pay Restitution In Pandemic Fraud Case Bennett resigned shortly after being charged, telling Gov. Brian Kemp she was retiring effective Jan. 1, 2025 but failed to give reason for her sudden retirement in the letter.







Former Democratic Georgia State Representative Karen L. Bennett was ordered to repay $13,940 after being charged with fraudulently obtaining pandemic benefits, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

Instead of serving jail time, Bennett, who once represented House District 94 until retiring in 2025, was ordered to repay the full amount in benefits she received in addition to a $1,000 fine and $100 assessment.

Prosecutors claimed Bennett, a physical therapist, made false statements to receive the COVID-19 benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program and federal supplements between March and August 2020. She claimed the quarantine mandates prevented her from working at Metro Therapy Providers, which she owns. However, attorneys allege the business continued to operate and generate income.

Prosecutors also said Bennett failed to disclose that she was receiving a $905 weekly stipend from a church where she served as a minister.

Bennett resigned shortly after being charged, telling Gov. Brian Kemp she was retiring effective Jan. 1, 2025, but failed to give a reason for her sudden retirement in the letter, according to AOL.

The Georgia state congresswoman isn’t the only elected Democratic official tied to COVID-19 fraud accusations. In January 2026, Kemp suspended state Rep. Sharon Henderson, representing District 113, from her duties after she was accused of fraud for collecting federal unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Kemp’s decision came about after a review commission labeled the accusations of limiting her ability to perform her civic duties.

Henderson faced indictment in December 2025 on charges of theft of government funds and making false statements after being accused of collecting $17,811 in unemployment benefits illegally, but she pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

After her indictment, Henderson spoke publicly on Facebook, saying, “I was extremely confused and shocked when I was told by FBI agents that I was being arrested.” “All I could think was ‘what could I possibly have done?’ I was baffled. I have never been accused of any wrongdoing in my entire life,” she wrote.

“I’ve never had any legal issues, never been accused of any crime, and I have never been arrested. I am 67 years old. I would never do this or do anything illegal!”

After Bennett and Henderson, Rep. Dexter Sharper, serving District 177, was also accused of fraud, with claims he allegedly applied for unemployment assistance benefits for April 2020 through May 2021.

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