Karen Pavlin Named North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead At Consulting Giant Accenture

Karen Pavlin has been named North America Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Lead at Accenture. She also was named a managing director at Accenture’s Northeast (NE) market unit.

In her North America role, Pavlin will lead the firm’s efforts to advance change and continue accelerating equality for all at Accenture, one of the world’s largest consulting firms.

Before her current position, Pavlin led account strategies to drive large-scale transformation, thought leadership, and innovation for the firm’s top financial services and communication, media, and technology (CMT) clients.

She also served as the client account lead for a global financial services account with overall P&L (profit and loss) responsibility driving value-led innovation, deep client relationships, and business transformation programs, bringing industry expertise and insight.

Most recently, Pavlin joined one of Accenture’s largest CMT clients that included over 2,000 Accenture colleagues. She served as the account portfolio lead, helping the client drive large-scale human resource, finance, and compliance transformations.

Additionally, Pavlin was Accenture’s NE Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) Executive Sponsor as part of the NE Leadership Team. She worked closely with the I&D Northeast leader, national (employee resource groups) ERGs, and other client account leaders to drive I&D and programs at the account level and across the firm.

Pavlin has spearheaded and hosted key I&D events for the firm. They include the “Meet Me At the Apollo,” a marquee client event in celebration of Black History Month. She was involved with the “MLK Day Celebration” fireside chat with Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter and Academy Award-winning actress, Mary J. Blige.

She joined Accenture in September 2017 after spending 20-plus years at Xerox Corp. as a global managing director. During her career at Xerox, Pavlin held leadership roles within corporate strategy, worldwide alliances, and digital transformation services.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Pavlin is a graduate of the University of Virginia and is on the board of directors for the historic Apollo Theater.