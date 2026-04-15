Business by Sharelle B. McNair Karen S. Carter Named Dow CEO; Number Of Black Women Running Fortune 500 Companies Now At 2 The HBCU grad, receiving her Bachelor’s degree from Howard University, joins a small group of women running Fortune 500 companies as the new Dow CEO and an even smaller group of Black women who lead them.







Dow announced some changes to its leadership on the board of directors, promoting Chief Operating Officer Karen S. Carter to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will replace Jim Fitterling.

The move becomes effective July 1.

“ She is a disciplined, highly respected leader with a deep understanding of Dow’s businesses and customers,” Richard David, Dow’s independent lead director, said in a statement. “This appointment reflects our confidence in her ability to lead Dow forward into its next chapter of growth and value creation for customers, employees and shareholders.”

The appointment makes Carter the first Black woman to lead a major U.S. chemical company, according to Chemical & Engineering News. Carter has more than 30 years of experience at Dow.

During her tenure as COO, she oversaw business and operational performance across company lines. while strengthening customer engagement and accelerating innovation.

Carter said she is “deeply honored” to sit in this role and excited to lead “into our next chapter.”

“Dow has extraordinary people, world-class assets and leading positions in the markets we serve,” Carter added. “Our focus remains unwavering: delivering reliable and innovative solutions for our customers, and long-term value for our employees and our shareholders, while accelerating our transformation to set a new competitive standard for best-in-class performance.

“I look forward to continuing my partnership with Jim in his new role as Executive Chair, and to working with the Board and all of Team Dow to advance our strategy and deliver on our priorities.”

Previously, Carter served as president of Dow’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics, the company’s largest operating segment.

Carter, who received her bachelor’s degree from Howard University, joins a small group of women running Fortune 500 companies—and an even smaller group of Black women who lead them. A record-high 55 women hold CEO roles, but only two are Black women.

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