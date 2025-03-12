Jam Master Jay’s Killer Stabbed 18 Times In Prison Altercation

The man who was convicted of killing Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay was hospitalized after he was stabbed 18 times in a Brooklyn prison.

According to AllHipHop, Karl Jordan, Jr., who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held until the start of his trial, was assaulted in what officials labeled a gang war incident. The victim, who was found guilty in February 2024 of killing Jay, was taken to the hospital, where he was originally listed in serious condition but has been downgraded to stable.

Amid tensions between the Bloods gang and a sect of Dominicans known as the Trinitarios, Jordan was caught up in the violent scuffle that resulted in him suffering two collapsed lungs. Four other prisoners were also injured in the altercation, although Jordan’s injuries were the most severe.

The Associated Press reported that 23 inmates have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes ranging from smuggling weapons in a Doritos bag to Jordan’s stabbing that took place Feb. 22. The charges were announced by federal prosecutors March 6. Six were charged in Jordan’s stabbing.

AllHipHop also reported that former popular podcaster Taxstone was one of the inmates arrested after he was alleged to have tossed a rope out of a window at the facility in an attempt to smuggle contraband into Metropolitan Detention Center from an incident that took place in June 2024.

In March 2023, Taxstone was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and weapons charges for his role in killing rapper Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter. The fatal encounter took place during a backstage confrontation at a concert that Atlanta rapper T.I. performed at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

The prison facility has been in the news lately for accusations of mismanagement, security breaches, and scrutiny over many violent incidents between inmates that have taken place at the federal prison over the past few years.

