Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wants Out Of Brooklyn Jail, Offers 'Far More Robust' Bail Package To Judge The disgraced media mogul has offered up a "far more robust" bail package for his potential release.







Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to leave the Brooklyn jail, where he has been detained since September. The disgraced media mogul has offered a “far more robust” bail package for his potential release.

In his new offer obtained by ABC News, Combs is willing to undergo round-the-clock security monitoring at his house. This would accompany a “near-total” restriction on who he can speak with besides his counsel.

The judge denied Combs’ first bail package, citing prosecutors’ evidence that he would be dangerous to the community and potentially intimidate witnesses. However, his defense believes these even stricter limitations would eliminate these risks.

The 55-year-old mogul’s attorneys claim that his current detainment inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn prohibits his complete preparation for his upcoming trial. They started by saying that the jail lacks Combs’s resources to review the evidence against him. The issue remains partly due to a multi-agency sweep of the facility in October.

“Despite the MDC’s best efforts to facilitate the defense team’s needs, the current arrangement makes trial preparation impossible — as evidenced by the recent multi-agency sweep of the facility and resulting lockdown,” detailed the filing.

Moreover, the filing questioned the integrity of the case, calling the allegations prompted by federal prosecutors “incredibly weak.”

“The government clearly misled the court and concealed the true facts during the initial bail hearing,” explained the document. “In other words, the government’s allegations are incredibly weak and contradicted by the testimony of its witnesses and the discovery received to date.”

Despite his defense, Combs is still under legal and public scrutiny for the accusations of sexual trafficking, assault, and abuse. The mounting allegations led to his federal indictment in September. He also has additional charges for bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor, among others.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his trial date set for May 5.

