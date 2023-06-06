Karl Malone’s Dream Team Jersey Collection Rakes In $5M

Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone recently gained $5 million after auctioning off 24 items collected during the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona when he was a member of the famed Dream Team, which featured 11 Hall of Fame players.

Malone credited his wife for getting the basketball jerseys that had the most value at the auction, which were signed by all 12 members—including Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson—of the storied Olympic basketball team.

This was the first that the United States allowed NBA players to participate in the Olympics for the USA basketball team. Previously, only amateur college players represented the country. As expected, the collection of legends dominated the competition on its way to a gold medal.

Ken Goldin posted a video clip showing Malone speaking about how he got the Dream Team jerseys that were auctioned via Goldin.com

“Well, as much as I would like to take the credit after we opened it up for the families, jerseys were just kind of laying on the floor,” Malone said when he appeared on Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. “My wife just started going up, picking up the jerseys, and that’s how it happened. So, I can’t take all the credit.”

The highest-paid total for a jersey that belonged to Michael Jordan was sold for $3.03 million, the only one that sold for over $1 million.

The remaining jerseys were sold as follows with the player associated with them.

Larry Bird ($360,000)

Magic Johnson ($336,000)

Charles Barkley ($230,400)

David Robinson ($116,400)

Clyde Drexler ($91,200)

Scottie Pippen ($80,400)

Malone ($58,800)

John Stockton ($55,200)

Patrick Ewing ($39,600)

Christian Laettner ($39,600) (the only college player on the team)

Chris Mullin ($37,200)