by Jameelah Mullen Karmelo Anthony Indicted For Murder In Stabbing Death Of Austin Metcalf The honor student, who was 17 years old when the incident occurred, says Anthony claims he acted in self-defense.







Karmelo Anthony, a Black student accused of fatally stabbing a white teen during a fight at a high school track meet in April, was indicted for murder by a Texas grand jury.

On April 2, police arrested Anthony, who was 17 at the time, in connection with the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, also 17, during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium. Two weeks later, authorities released Anthony on a $250,000 bond that was reduced from $1 million, and he has remained under house arrest since.

According to the police reports, the two teens got into an altercation after Anthony sought shelter from the rain under a tent. Witnesses say Metcalf asked Anthony to move, and when he didn’t, Metcalf allegedly assaulted Anthony, who then reportedly pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. According to the affidavit, Karmelo admitted to stabbing Metcalf in self-defense.

“I was protecting myself,” Karmelo told officers, according to the affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis discussed the case, which gained national attention, highlighting racial biases within the criminal justice system.

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core,” Willis said at the June 25 press conference. “But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves.”

Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, released a video statement after the indictment, emphasizing that Karmelo Anthony and his family are confident that the defendant will receive a fair trial.

“We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense,” Howard stated. “Self-defense is a fundamental right guaranteed to every American.”

Texas law considers 17-year-olds to be adults in the criminal justice system. If convicted, Anthony could face up to 99 years in prison.

