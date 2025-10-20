Katt Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate From Miles College

You can now refer to comedian Katt Williams as Dr. Williams, as he has just received a Doctorate in Humane Letters from Miles College.

According to HBCU Gameday, the Ohio native accepted his honorary doctorate in an Alabama ceremony on Oct. 18 at the school.

“In a very short period of time, no one could deserve this more than me,” Williams said to the crowd when accepting the doctorate. “It was going to take a mighty fine institution to recognize that.”

“I serve a God that insists that my cup runneth over. And those smiles that I sell for a living — those have Miles right in the middle of it.”

It isn’t lost that Williams has planted himself and a business endeavor in Alabama after announcing that he is building a film studio in Anniston. He purchased some land on the former Fort McClellan military base and is working toward being a successful studio owner like Tyler Perry.

AL.com reported that the area where he purchased land is known to the local residents as Starships, which sits on more than 90 acres of land. The area also includes dozens of buildings.

Williams will be working with Miles College on the film studio.

“President Knight’s vision is to integrate AI into every facet of the institution, and this opportunity to partner with Katt Williams advances that vision,” Chuck Faush, Miles’ chief innovation and growth officer, said. “Specifically, aligning with his studio development and plan in Anniston creates career ladders and provides real-world learning for our student entrepreneurs.”

Fellow comedian Mark Curry was also at the ceremony and acknowledged Williams in a social media post.

