Kecia Lewis Seeks Apology From Patti LuPone For Calling ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Musical ‘Too Loud’

“Hell’s Kitchen” star Kecia Lewis wants an apology from Patti LuPone after she allegedly called the Broadway show “too loud.” Lewis deemed the comment as a racial microaggression, prompting the request for LuPone to take back her statement.

Lewis, who stars in the Broadway show created by Alicia Keys, posted a five-minute video on social media about why the comment offended her. In the clip, she explained how LuPone’s words stung and impacted production.

She began the message by noting how LuPone asked the stage manager to lower the sound. Moreover, she refused to sign the musical’s playbill given its “too loud” nature. Given these instances, Lewis found the fellow Broadway actor’s behavior “bullying” and “racially microaggressive.” While calling her actions “rooted in privilege,” Lewis explained how microaggressions take form and promote racial stereotypes.

“I want to explain what a microaggression is,” Lewis said. “These are subtle, unintentional comments or actions that convey stereotypes, biases, or negative assumptions about someone based on their race. Microaggressions can seem harmless or minor but can accumulate and cause significant stress or discomfort for the recipient. Examples include calling a Black show loud in a way that dismisses it.”

Lewis continued, emphasizing how LuPone’s words were an example of this form of subtle racism, even if unintended.

“In our industry, language holds power and shapes perception, often in ways that we may not immediately realize. Referring to a predominantly Black Broadway show as loud can unintentionally reinforce harmful stereotypes, and it also feels dismissive of the artistry and the voices that are being celebrated on stage,” expressed the Tony Award-winning actor.

She also considered LuPone’s gesture of goodwill, sending flowers to thank the production for the sound adjustment, performative and further bullying.

She added, “Comments like these can be seen as racial microaggressions, which have a real impact on both artists and audiences. While gestures like sending thank you flowers may appear courteous, it was dismissive and out of touch, especially following a formal complaint that you made that resulted in the changes that impacted our entire production, primarily the people who have to go out on stage and perform.”

To conclude her statement, she encouraged LuPone and other members of the Broadway community to think critically about how they engage with diverse performances.

“…On Broadway, we are not just neighbors, Ms. Capone; we’re a community that shares in each other’s artistry and challenges. Respect and collaboration are what keep us thriving and inspire the next generation,” explained Lewis.

LuPone, who stars in another play directly next to the Hell’s Kitchen, has yet to respond to the open letter.

