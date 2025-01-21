News by Sharelle Burt Former ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reminds Trump: ‘You Can’t Fire Someone Who Has Already Resigned’ Lance Bottoms suggested Trump should pay more attention to the other pressing issues facing the U.S.







Atlanta News First reports that Former White House Export Council member and former Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms reminded President Donald Trump that she resigned weeks ago after Trump claimed he fired her.

Using his infamous “You’re Fired!” catchphrase from the show The Apprentice, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to “fire” Lance Bottoms and other members of the Biden-Harris administration on Jan. 21. The now former White House employees include Chef Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition; Ret. Gen. Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council; and former State Department official Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars board.

President Trump has just publicly removed Brian Hook, who was his Iran Envoy in the previous admin and has faced major death threats from the Islamic Republic, from the Wilson Center for Scholars.



Hook was helping in the early stages of this transition. pic.twitter.com/HZ70BE4fJl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 21, 2025

Trump claims the group doesn’t “align” with his “Make America Great Again vision.” Lance Bottoms reminded Trump that it’s impossible to fire someone who has already resigned.

“A day late and a dollar short … My resignation from the President’s Export Council was submitted January 4, effective yesterday,” Bottoms wrote in response.

“You can’t fire someone who has already resigned. Of all the things happening in the world, not sure why I’m on Donald Trump’s mind at 1:30 am following his inauguration, but I count it as a badge of honor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (@keishabottoms)

She recommended that Trump pay more attention to the other pressing issues facing the U.S., such as the growing wildfires in Los Angeles.

“No matter how you voted, I think we can all agree that targeting me, along with a man who is feeding displaced people in Los Angeles and a decorated military General in the early morning hours via social media is not the best use of time for the President of the United States,” she said.

Several supporters joined Lance Bottoms in shifting the indicted president’s focus back to other issues by congratulating her on a job well done in the White House.

“He behaves like a toddler …thank you for your service sis,” @vanilla_sky81 wrote.

Another user questioned how someone could be officially fired on social media. “How you fire someone via social media???,” @tarratresha said.

Host of Sirius XM’s “The Reecie Colbert Show” @reeciecolbert said the script is the same as that of Trump’s first term. “New term. Same script of using Black women and brown men as red meat for his rabid base. I’m so disgusted we are back to waking up,” the media personality wrote.



Lance Bottoms has worked in Washington, D.C., since June 2022, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, leading the White House Office of Public Engagement – a vital role in former President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

She was later appointed to the role of principal national advisory committee on international trade in July 2023. She then joined Biden’s official campaign in June 2024, just weeks before he handed the baton to former Vice President Kamala Harris to run as the Democratic presidential nominee.



