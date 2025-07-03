Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Keith David Sheds Happy Tears After Learning He’s Receiving A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Actor Keith David feels "blessed" about receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.







After captivating audiences in over 400 film, stage, and TV roles, actor Keith David was filled with emotion when learning he’ll be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The acclaimed Emmy Award-winning actor, celebrated for over four decades of standout roles in films like The Thing (1982), Platoon (1986), Armageddon, and There’s Something About Mary (1998), appeared genuinely surprised upon learning of his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2026 class. He shared a heartfelt video capturing the moment he heard his name announced alongside next year’s star recipients, visibly overcome with emotion and joy.

“What a surprise! Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top.🙏🏿,” David tweeted following the announcement.

“Thank you, Hollywood Walk of Fame & Hollywood Chamber for this honor. This will be a wonderful birthday present next year.”

Keith David reacting to the announcement that he will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/D5XpaCpgmh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2025

The announcement comes just after David (real name Keith David Williams) celebrated his 69th birthday last month, with his Walk of Fame ceremony set to align with his 70th next year, something his wife, Dionne Lea Williams, excitedly noted in the video, exclaiming, “Happy 70th birthday!”

With a career spanning stage, screen, and voice work, David’s extensive résumé makes him a fitting recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. A Juilliard-trained actor, he got his start in theater and has since showcased his versatility across media. From iconic voice roles like Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog (2009) and Goliath in Gargoyles (1994–1997) to performances in countless films, television shows, animated series, and even video games.

Over the years, he’s collaborated with an impressive roster of acclaimed directors, including John Carpenter, Jordan Peele, Barry Jenkins, Oliver Stone, Shane Black, the Wachowskis, and Hayao Miyazaki. His other prominent roles in television include starring as Elroy Patashnik in the sixth season of the NBC series Community (2015) and starring as Bishop James Greenleaf in the OWN Network drama Greenleaf (2016–2020).

Film enthusiasts flooded the comments with praise for David’s heartfelt reaction, celebrating his illustrious career and showing strong support for his upcoming Walk of Fame induction. It’s a distinction that requires someone else’s nomination and the nominee’s acceptance during the application process.

“Keith David has done some extraordinary work throughout his career, one of the most talented underrated actors,” one person wrote.

“Salute to a legend,” added someone else.

