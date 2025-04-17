Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She ‘Put The Work In’ To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame Sheryl Lee Ralph looks back on what led her to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.







Sheryl Lee Ralph is celebrating nearly 50 years in Hollywood and the dedication that led to her earning a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Emmy-winning actress opened up ahead of her April 16 induction ceremony, reflecting on the triumphs, setbacks, mentorship, and bold moves it took to sustain a career as a Black actress in the fiercely competitive entertainment industry.

“If I have the honor of a star, anybody can — if it’s something you’re really willing to put the work in for, or if you have a sugar daddy or a sugar mama who just wants to give it to you. But —it probably won’t be that. More than likely, you’re going to have to do some work,” Ralph told Variety.

Ralph beamed with joy — and shed a few happy tears — as she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a stunning black sleeveless gown.

“Look at what the universe has done,” she told the crowd before thanking God, Goddess, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the honor.

Prior to the ceremony, Ralph expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans who’ve followed her journey from the start. From her breakout role in Sidney Poitier’s 1977 comedy A Piece of the Action to her Emmy-winning performance as Barbara Howard on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Ralph is proudly soaking in the rewards of decades of dedication.

“I am very fortunate, because I have something that I don’t think a lot of performers get and that is the appreciation and the respect of your audience,” Ralph said.

“I just came back from a 20-hour trip, and the pilots came out and said, ‘We love you. Would you take a picture with us?’ I was like, ‘These are guys, and the Black guy didn’t even have to tell the white guy who I was!’ Walking through the airport, people are like, ‘Hello, queen. Hope you have a good flight.’ They pass me notes. Like, what in the whole wide world? Does it get much better than this?”

“OK, yeah, I could win an Oscar,” she jokingly added. “But I don’t know if it would be any better. I feel good. I feel happy. I’m loving it.”

