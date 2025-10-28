TikTok’s New ‘5 O’Clock’ Trend Shows Off Black Employees’ Post-Work Glow Up

Black TikTok is showing off how they show out after work in a new “Five O’Clock” trend.

The trend has captivated the internet as it shows what people look like at their day job, as well as reveal how they look once they clock out. The viral clips show how Black employees keep things professional during their 9-to-5 shifts, leading some commenters to laugh about these “double lives.”

Black TikTokers posted their Monday best to compare with their Happy Hour finest. The Shade Room showed off some popular posts from the trend of the moment.

Under the premise of “work hard, play harder,” TikTokers showed how they support students in the classroom to later basking in a sunlight selfie. Others displayed their corporate headshots while then unveiling their nightlife attire.

The trend reveals even deeper shift when employees can finally step out or unwind after a long work day. Commenters particularly noted the switch up of the last video, where it showed one individual making the transition to feminine work attire to become more masculine-presenting when out and about.

“I did not expect the last lady to go from talk show host to Latifah from set it off,” joked one Instagram user.

Another wrote, “The last one took me out!!! Wasn’t expecting that switch up at all!!! Miss ma’am is cosplaying as a Fem during work hours lol.”

Others remarked how the popular trend has them wanting to show off how they look at 5:01pm.

A user shared, “I’m def jumping on the trend. My students don’t know their teacher is a true baddie.”

The trend highlights how Black people in the workforce can present differently in the office while having an entirely different aesthetic on the weekend. While still keeping things professional on the weekdays, the Five O’Clock trend lightheartedly shows how Black people keep their versatility and personality no matter the profession.

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok’s Shavone Charles Departs D&I Post To Launch Fashion Series