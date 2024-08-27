by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Keke Palmer Celebrates 31st Birthday With Son’s Dad While Denying She’s Pregnant Palmer's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Darius Jackson, was also in attendance at her birthday celebration.







Keke Palmer is enjoying this new year of life without a new child on the way. The Nope actress denied brewing pregnancy rumors as she celebrated her birthday with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Palmer hosted a birthday bash over the weekend before her actual birthday on Aug. 26. In a lengthy Instagram post, the newly minted 31-year-old expressed her gratitude to God.

“I don’t want to be long. I just wanna be clear! I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR,” she captioned the post. “I’m not here for a long time, but I am here for a community-rich time, and that’s what I have. It’s my birthday, but it’s my community’s birthday, too, because they are the ones that got me this far.”

Fans quickly noticed that one of the photos included a hand on Palmer’s stomach. This led to rumors about her expecting another child.

“That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming,” wrote a fan under the entertainer’s post, as reported by Page Six.

However, the mother of one shut those claims down immediately.

Palmer responded, “Idk why her ass [put her hand there] haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it 🥴.”

Despite the denial, fans did not think the claims would be far-fetched, considering Palmer’s ex and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, was also at the event. Jackson and Palmer welcomed their one-year-old son, Leodis, in February 2023.

While the co-parents also snapped a pic with their little one, lovingly nicknamed Leo, the two have not always been on the best terms. Palmer accused her former partner of physically assaulting her in November 2023. Released security footage, which showed Jackson assaulting Palmer, seemingly confirmed the allegations to the public.

However, the estranged parents have been seen out together, leading fans to speculate about their reconciliation. Although Palmer remained mum on that subject, she has recently been publicly friendly to her child’s father.

