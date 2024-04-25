Keke Palmer’s New Memoir, ‘Master Of Me,’ Explores Her Journey Back To Herself

Global entertainer Keke Palme will release her new book, Master of Me, November 19.

The memoir chronicles the actress’s journey as she uncovers her true self-worth. According to the book’s description, Palmer candidly shares her life struggles, delving into challenges surrounding boundaries, unconditional love, forgiveness, and self-worth.

“Right when it seemed like all the pieces were coming together and Keke was living her dream life, her world got derailed,” the description reads. “…She was faced with the hardest challenge yet and was forced to look inward to find an even greater depth and understanding of herself.”

Through an exploration of life, career, and spirituality, the singer guides readers through how enduring difficulties leads to true performance, power, and purpose. Aiming to detail her journey of rediscovering herself while navigating motherhood, work, and relationships, the Nope actress shares strategies she has developed to harness vulnerability and master her own life.

“This book means growth to me,” Palmer told People. “It signifies the next chapter of my life. It imparts the wisdom I’ve learned with the earnesty of knowing that I’m still changing.” She added, “This book is my honest revelations of how I’m staying afloat.” The Password host mentioned “Master of Me” will have readers laughing as they venture through her thoughts and self-reflections.

I got tea, boo! Excited to share 'Master of Me' with y'all. Reflecting on my journey from 21 till now growth is everything, right? I'm hitting the road, but I wanna hear from YOU. Where should I go next? Drop your city below. Pre-order 'Master of Me' now on… pic.twitter.com/8hYEsARHd7 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 24, 2024

Palmer, 30, has built an impressive empire for herself. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, was an honorees for the 2024 Webby Awards. In 2023, she became the first Black woman to receive an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show. She also won an Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for the Facebook Watch series Turnt Up With the Taylors.

Master of Me is available to pre-order now, with personalized surprises included.

