Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Keke Palmer Scores New Business Role As Chief Brand Officer At Creme Of Nature Keke Palmer is the first-ever Chief Brand Officer at Creme of Nature.







Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer has expanded her impressive business portfolio by taking on the role of Chief Brand Officer at Creme of Nature.

On Tuesday, the KeyTV founder was announced as the Black-founded brand’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer. In the premiere role, Palmer will do what she does in front of the camera and extend her business prowess behind the scenes.

The Emmy award-winning actress and television star will take on a multifaceted role, serving as an on-camera model and spokesperson and collaborating with the Creme of Nature team to influence product lines, consult on product innovation, advise on packaging updates, and showcase product demonstrations.

Additionally, the Nope star will play a key role in shaping the brand’s direction, marketing, and storytelling by helping to craft campaigns that authentically connect with the multicultural community while revitalizing the Creme of Nature brand ethos.

“What really stood out to me about Creme of Nature is their commitment to celebrating Black beauty. From the start, they’ve been crafting effective, high-quality products that really cater to our unique hair textures and needs,” Palmer said.

“This partnership means so much more than just being an ambassador or face of the brand, but more importantly, I get to have a voice in shaping the future of a company that truly cares about the same things I do – authenticity, representation, and natural beauty. I am equally passionate about ensuring that we continue to create products that resonate with our community and celebrate the diversity of textured hair.”

As part of the partnership, Palmer will become a mainstay on Creme of Nature’s social and digital media campaigns, in-store displays, and national advertising, with live appearances on behalf of the brand beginning later this year. The company has expressed excitement about securing the partnership with the Hollywood star.

“As a Black-founded brand, it was important for us to collaborate with someone who truly understands and embraces her natural hair and embodies the values we stand for. Creme of Nature was founded in Chicago, so Keke, a Chicago native, brings a genuine and relatable perspective – her deep connection to her roots, along with her insights and expertise, will help us better meet the needs of our customers,” said Chandra Coleman, Head of Marketing for Creme of Nature.

“Throughout Keke’s remarkable professional career and personal life, she’s demonstrated her authentic self, in-line with our brand ethos. We believe that with Keke on board, we can continue to grow and make a meaningful difference in the hair care industry.”

