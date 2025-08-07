News by Kandiss Edwards Kendrick Johnson’s Parents Seek $12M From Georgia Agency For Falsifying Death Records Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Health, claiming the agency falsified their son's death certificate.







Twelve years after his death, the parents of Kendrick Johnson are continuing to seek justice and accuracy in their son’s case. On July 25, the family filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson have filed a $12 million lawsuit against the DPH due to its refusal to correct the cause of death on Kendrick’s death certificate, WSB Atlanta reported. Kendrick’s parents are seeking $6,000,000 in compensatory damages, $6,000,000 in punitive damages.

In January 2013, the death of the high schooler was ruled “accidental positional asphyxia” after he was found deceased in a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes County High School. However, Kenneth and Jacquelyn contend that the evidence shows multiple injuries that do not support an accidental death conclusion.

The lawsuit accuses the DPH of violating the Fourteenth Amendment by failing to amend “erroneous” and “fraudulent” vital records.

“All I have to say is pictures don’t lie, people do,” Kenneth Johnson said about the evidence. Included in the complaint are multiple autopsy photos that show blunt force trauma to Kendrick’s body. Additionally, the photos allegedly show a collapsed carotid artery.

The Johnsons are also seeking answers about Kendrick’s missing organs. Images included in the lawsuit, during the 17-year-old’s initial autopsy, show the presence of a biomedical organ bag. However, his remains went missing. Kenneth and Jacquelyn believe the missing organs would have further proved foul play. The lawsuit claims the missing organs and mishandling of the remains present multiple “chain of custody violations.” Thus, putting multiple investigative conclusions into question.

The grieving parents have long believed their son’s death has been covered up by Georgia authorities. The change to the death certificate is necessary for Jacquelyn and Kenneth to continue their quest for justice.

