Kendrick Lamar Becomes First Rapper To Gross $9 Million For A Show

That runaway train disguised as Kendrick Lamar doesn’t look like it will be stopping anytime soon after reportedly setting a new tour record by taking in over $9 million when his tour with recording artist SZA opened. He became the first rapper to obtain that amount.

The “Not Like Us” rapper has broken a record set by Detroit rapper Eminem when the total from his concert in Melbourne in 2019 grossed $8.7 million. Lamar’s total for the show, which took place in Minneapolis, was $9.1 million.

.@kendricklamar is officially the first rapper in history to gross over $9 million in a single concert as headlining or co-headlining artist, breaking @Eminem‘s 2019 record in Melbourne. — Touring Data (@touringdata) April 23, 2025

According to Hypebeast, the opening show for the Grand National Tour took place at Bank Stadium. The two acts are scheduled to be on the road until Aug. 9, when the tour is scheduled to end in Stockholm.

The Touring Data social media account shows the numbers associated with the Minneapolis concert. The show grossed $9,124,989, with a sold-out show with 47,354 people filling the stadium. The average ticket fans paid was $192.70.

GRAND NATIONAL TOUR, @kendricklamar and @sza

$9,124,989 Revenue

47,354 (100%) Tickets Sold

$192.70 Average Price

1/39 Reported Shows (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis)#Update — Touring Data (@touringdata) April 23, 2025

.@kendricklamar and @sza earned their most attended concert of all-time on April 19, 2025, with 47,354 tickets sold at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of the “Grand National Tour”. — Touring Data (@touringdata) April 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that the duo’s No. 1 single, “Luther,” keeps that status for the 10th straight week. The single is the sixth top-charting single for the Compton rapper, while it’s SZA’s third. In another round of good news for Lamar and SZA, “Luther” is the first song by a solo man and woman, and no accompanying acts to rule the top of the charts for 10 weeks. This surpasses Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love,” which was No. 1 for nine weeks in 1981.

If they can keep the momentum another week, they will match Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You,” which featured 112. That single was No. 1 for 11 weeks in 1997. If they can keep going, they will tie and/or dethrone Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” That song topped the Billboard chart for 16 weeks in 1995-96.

