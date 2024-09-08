Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kendrick Lamar Announced As Super Bowl LIX Headliner Lamar will headline the halftime show during the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.







Super Bowl LIX gon’ be alright. Kendrick Lamar announced he will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show during football’s biggest night.

Lamar posted the news to his social media on Sept. 8. In typical fashion for the elusive rapper, he kept the post’s caption short and sweet with “Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.”

Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans.https://t.co/RwqVLDGdgf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) September 8, 2024

He marked the celebratory announcement with a teaser video that shows him on a football field ahead of his Super Bowl debut. Lamar’s media company pgLang produced the video, with longtime collaborator Dave Free directing. In the video, Lamar plays with football equipment against the backdrop of a massive American flag.

“What’s the deal everybody,” he started in the video. “My name[‘s] Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so.”

He continued, “You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos. Let’s get it…I don’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, Feb. 9 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you are watching from home.”

Lamar dominated the year as one of Hip-Hop’s biggest superstars. His high-profile beef with Drake fueled the success of his diss track “Not Like Us,” which became a worldwide hit and spent multiple weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The music video, released in July, has already racked up over 127 million views.

His Juneteenth festival, deemed “The Pop Out-Ken & Friends,” brought out fellow prominent West Coast artists such as Tyler, The Creator, DJ Mustard, YG, and Dr. Dre at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. During the over three-hour show, Lamar performed the popular diss track five consecutive times.

Moreover, the Grammy winner seemingly united several of Los Angeles’ notorious gangs on stage. The event was also heralded as a moment of unity and celebration of West Coast rap.

Fans of Pulitzer Prize recipient can potentially see the rapper perform his latest hit and more acclaimed songs from his discography at Super Bowl LIX. The NFL championship game will take place at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9.

