May 28, 2025
Kendrick Lamar Loses Twice To Eminem At American Music Awards
However, the Compton rapper did win for Favorite Hip-Hop Song with 'Not Like Us'
Despite having what many may consider the song of the century, Kendrick Lamar lost to Eminem in two hip-hop categories at the American Music Awards.
According to Billboard, the Detroit recording artist bested the feuding hip-hop enemies, Lamar and Drake, as well as Future and Tyler, The Creator to emerge victorious in the Favorite Hip-Hop Artist category and also won Favorite Hip-Hop Album over Future & Metro Boomin, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, The Creator. However, the Compton rapper did win for Favorite Hip-Hop Song, beating himself over two other songs he recorded and GloRilla’s two songs, one featuring Sexyy Red. He was nominated for 10 AMAs.
This was Eminem’s first win in over ten years at the award show. His last award was given to him in 2014 for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album. He wasn’t in attendance to accept the award, but a taped message was shown to the audience at the ceremony.
“AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA, and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, country music star Beyoncé won two awards for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Lamar’s tour mate, SZA, won AMAs for Favorite R&B Song and Favorite Female R&B Artist.
Doechii took one home for Social Song of the Year
Janet Jackson received the Icon Award and performed some of those iconic songs from her catalog, and spoke to the audience after getting the honor.
“I’m so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous; we weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”
A full list of winners appears below:
2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS
Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA
Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”
Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”
Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM
Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”
