Kendrick Lamar Loses Twice To Eminem At American Music Awards

Despite having what many may consider the song of the century, Kendrick Lamar lost to Eminem in two hip-hop categories at the American Music Awards.

According to Billboard, the Detroit recording artist bested the feuding hip-hop enemies, Lamar and Drake, as well as Future and Tyler, The Creator to emerge victorious in the Favorite Hip-Hop Artist category and also won Favorite Hip-Hop Album over Future & Metro Boomin, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, The Creator. However, the Compton rapper did win for Favorite Hip-Hop Song, beating himself over two other songs he recorded and GloRilla’s two songs, one featuring Sexyy Red. He was nominated for 10 AMAs.

This was Eminem’s first win in over ten years at the award show. His last award was given to him in 2014 for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album. He wasn’t in attendance to accept the award, but a taped message was shown to the audience at the ceremony.

“AMAs, what’s up? Favorite male hip-hop artist, thank you, I appreciate that. I think it’s been 23 years since I won my first AMA, and I’m 24 years old. That’s crazy. Seriously, man, thank you to the fans. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate y’all. Thank you so much.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, country music star Beyoncé won two awards for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Lamar’s tour mate, SZA, won AMAs for Favorite R&B Song and Favorite Female R&B Artist.

Doechii took one home for Social Song of the Year

Janet Jackson received the Icon Award and performed some of those iconic songs from her catalog, and spoke to the audience after getting the honor.

“I’m so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous; we weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

A full list of winners appears below:

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”

Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”

Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”

