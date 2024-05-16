Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Breaks Streaming Record, Passes Cardi B and Taylor Swift

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is fueling heated discussions among hip-hop fans and setting records. Lamar’s last entry in the verbal sparring, “Not Like Us,” has broken a streaming record previously held by Cardi B.

“Not Like Us” debuted on the Billboard 100 at No. 1 with 70.9 million official streams, 5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 15,000 sold in the U.S. over five days. It is now the most streamed song in a seven-day period, garnering more than 96 million streams, surpassing “Fortnite” Taylor Swift and Post Malone, which was released earlier this year.

It also surpassed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” which initially held the record when it debuted in 2020.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ broke the record for most streams in a week for ANY song in the U.S. this decade with 96m streams in its first 7 days 🔥🏆 It dethroned Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ & Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ which previously held the top 2 spots. pic.twitter.com/66RRMf8BSi — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) May 15, 2024

According to Forbes, Lamar’s “Euphoria” went from No. 11 the previous week to No. 3 on the current week’s Hot 100. The song garnered 49 million streams, up from 28.9 million. The song that sparked the current beef, “Like That,” The Metro Boomin and Future single featuring Lamar, rose from No. 8 to No. 6 after being No. 1 for three weeks.

Three of Lamar’s songs appeared in the top 10. One of Drake’s songs, “Family Matters,” streamed 38 million times and debuted on the Billboard 100 at No. 7.

Interest in Lamar’s music is rising, as past albums from the Compton lyricist are re-entering the charts. Lamar’s 2017 album, Damn reached new heights on last week’s Top Streaming Albums Billboard chart, a weekly ranking of the country’s most-streamed full-length albums.

The album came in at No. 36, up from its previous high on the charts at No. 44.

